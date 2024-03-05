Odisha to be gateway of BJP's sankalp of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Jajpur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress and the INDIA alliance over corruption and said that for them it is 'family first' but for him it is 'nation first'. He asserted that Odisha will be the gateway for BJP's 'Viksit Bharat sankalp'.

While addressing a massive public gathering ‘Modi Guarantee Samavesh’ at Chandikhole in Odisha’s Jajpur district, Modi tried to strike a chord with the people of the state by starting his address in Odia.

This was his second visit in the last two months. Earlier last month, he visited Odisha to inaugurate the permanent campus of Sambalpur IIM.

“Today is the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik and the country is remembering him. It is a coincidence that I have had the opportunity to salute him from Odisha soil. I thank people for coming here in large numbers and they have a lot of enthusiasm. It shows the mood of the East and the resolve of Odisha. ‘Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar Sankalp’ will make India the world’s third-largest economy and ensure a strong government,” he said.

He said that the '400 Paar Sankalp' is for farmers and to bring a change for the women in the country. The East and Odisha will have to play a crucial role in this 'sankalp', he added.

“The Centre is investing a lot in Odisha so that it becomes the gateway of Viksit Bharat. Gas-based industries and other industries are being set up in Odisha. The gas pipelines will extend to other eastern states. Odisha is going to be a big hub for polyester and raw materials. In the petrochemicals sector, there has been investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore. More investment means it creates more employment for people,” Modi said.

Launching a direct attack on the Congress, PM Modi alleged that Congress and other allies tried to fill their coffers before 2014. "The Congress government looted minerals so how could it think of development and feeding the poor? How the Congress, which did corruption in fertilisers, could have provided urea to farmers? After Independence, Congress brought such systems in which the poor, youths, and tribals were filled with mistrust,” he added.

“There are several tribes in Odisha which are most backward and they were neglected. For the first time, the Modi government provided Rs 24,000 crore and launched the PM Janman Yojana for them. Be it gas or piped-water supply, it was a distant dream for many people in the country. When such developmental works happen, people say that Modi Guarantee works when nobody comes to their rescue,” said Modi.

According to the Prime Minister, it is the love of people and enthusiasm of youths that gives him the strength to work. “Odisha is the land of Lord Surya Dev and we have given another guarantee of free electricity. Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, solar panels will be installed on rooftops and 300 units of electricity will be provided free to each family and people can sell surplus power to the government. Farmers will also be made Urja Data. They can also install solar panels on their vacant land,” said Modi.

“It is only due to Lord Jagannath’s blessings that I can get massive love and response in Odisha. Free ration is being provided to the poor people in the state. The scheme has been extended for the next 5 years. We plan to speed up piped drinking water supply to every household,” said Modi.

Targeting the INDIA alliance, he said the opposition does not like BJP's work and policies hence they are saying that Modi doesn’t have a family and should be removed. "INDIA alliance members say that it is the fight of ideology, but I want to respond that their ideology is family first. But Modi’s ideology is nation first,” said PM Modi.