ETV Bharat / state

Family In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Alleges Irregularities In PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Funds Disbursal

The bank officials informed the family that their money was getting credited to an individual in Maharashtra for the last seven years.

Irregularities in disbursal of benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has come to fore in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.
Bhagvati Devangan (holding the document) with other family members (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kanker: Irregularities in disbursal of benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has come to fore in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

A farmer from the district has alleged that the funds under the scheme are not being credited to his account. The Devangan family, residing in Subhash Ward in the city, said this has been happening for the last seven years. The family members said they have visited the bank concerned on several occasions but in vain. Bhagvati Devangan, a member of the family said she and the others had visited the local Bank of India branch to enquire about the issue.

The family said the bank's staff told them their funds are being credited to an individual's account in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Kanker Collector Nilesh Kumar Mahadev Kshirsagar said such irregularities often occur due to technical problems or incorrect Aadhaar number. "The Agriculture Department has been informed and the farmer's money will be credited to his account soon," he assured.

In December last year, Chhattisgarh Police has arrested a man accused of drawing benefits illegally from the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a welfare scheme aimed to provide financial assistance to women by impersonating actor Sunny Leone.

Virendra Joshi, a resident of Talur village in Bastar district, was caught claiming benefits using the name of Leone. He, according to the authorities, had been receiving Rs 1,000 monthly under the scheme. Police arrested Joshi after the fraud was revealed on December 22. His bank account has been frozen and investigations are underway to determine if others were involved.

Kanker: Irregularities in disbursal of benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has come to fore in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

A farmer from the district has alleged that the funds under the scheme are not being credited to his account. The Devangan family, residing in Subhash Ward in the city, said this has been happening for the last seven years. The family members said they have visited the bank concerned on several occasions but in vain. Bhagvati Devangan, a member of the family said she and the others had visited the local Bank of India branch to enquire about the issue.

The family said the bank's staff told them their funds are being credited to an individual's account in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Kanker Collector Nilesh Kumar Mahadev Kshirsagar said such irregularities often occur due to technical problems or incorrect Aadhaar number. "The Agriculture Department has been informed and the farmer's money will be credited to his account soon," he assured.

In December last year, Chhattisgarh Police has arrested a man accused of drawing benefits illegally from the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a welfare scheme aimed to provide financial assistance to women by impersonating actor Sunny Leone.

Virendra Joshi, a resident of Talur village in Bastar district, was caught claiming benefits using the name of Leone. He, according to the authorities, had been receiving Rs 1,000 monthly under the scheme. Police arrested Joshi after the fraud was revealed on December 22. His bank account has been frozen and investigations are underway to determine if others were involved.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM KISAN YOJANASUBHASH WARDKOLHAPUR MAHARASHTRACHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.