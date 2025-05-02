ETV Bharat / state

Family In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Alleges Irregularities In PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Funds Disbursal

Kanker: Irregularities in disbursal of benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has come to fore in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

A farmer from the district has alleged that the funds under the scheme are not being credited to his account. The Devangan family, residing in Subhash Ward in the city, said this has been happening for the last seven years. The family members said they have visited the bank concerned on several occasions but in vain. Bhagvati Devangan, a member of the family said she and the others had visited the local Bank of India branch to enquire about the issue.

The family said the bank's staff told them their funds are being credited to an individual's account in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Kanker Collector Nilesh Kumar Mahadev Kshirsagar said such irregularities often occur due to technical problems or incorrect Aadhaar number. "The Agriculture Department has been informed and the farmer's money will be credited to his account soon," he assured.