PM Interacts With Beneficiaries At ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ in Gujarat

PM Modi attended the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ in Vansi Borsi village, distributed Rs 450 crore in assistance to over 2.5 lakh women from 25,000 SHGs.

In this screenshot via @NarendraModi/YT on March 8, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development works, in Navsari, Gujarat. (PTI)
In this screenshot via @NarendraModi/YT on March 8, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development works, in Navsari, Gujarat. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 2:06 PM IST

Navsari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme in Gujarat’s Navsari district, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Modi, who attended the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ at Vansi Borsi village, also disbursed Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The Lakhpati Didi scheme was launched by the Union government in 2023 and recognises women members of SHGs, who have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh from agriculture, animal husbandry, and small industries, as ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

Modi engaged in 'prerna samvaad' with a group of 'Lakhpati Didis' who shared their experiences, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Navsari MP C R Paatil in attendance. At the Navsari event, a security cover comprising only women police personnel was deployed to mark International Women’s Day.

