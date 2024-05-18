Modi Says Article 370 Buried in 'Kabristan', Congress Should Forget 'Dream' of Restoring It

Sonipat (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday kept up the attack on the Congress, saying it should forget the "dream" of bringing back Article 370 as it has been "buried" in the "kabristan (graveyard)". Addressing a rally at Gohana, his second of the day in Haryana, Modi referred to the Lok Sabha polls as a "kurukshetra (battle)" in which "there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other".

Striking a chord with the locals, Modi referred to Gohana's famous "Matu Ram ki jalebi" to target the opposition. Attacking the INDIA bloc, he said they have a formula of having five prime ministers in five years if they come to power. "Ask them is the prime minister's post our Matu Ram ki jalebi".

"In the 2024 'kurukshetra', there is development on one hand and 'vote jihad' on the other," he said. "I want to ask the people of Haryana... who will win?" He waited for people to respond before saying, "Your reply has decided 'Phir Ek Baar'," and the crowd went, "Modi Sarkar." Modi said now the Congress is not even hiding its "desh-virodhi agenda (anti-national agenda). They are saying openly what Modi did in 10 years they will reverse it if they come to power, he said.

But their "dream" of bringing Article 370 back will never be fulfilled, he added. "They are saying that we will restore Article 370 in Kashmir... This means once again a free run for terrorism and bloodshed in the Valley," he said. "From the brave land of Haryana, I want to tell those associated with the Congress that only tricolour will fly in Kashmir now," he said. "Forget the dream of bringing back 370 in Kashmir. And if you try to do it 'lene k dene pad jayenge' (you will pay very heavy price)."

"Dhara 370 ki deewar hamne kabristan me gaad diya hai....We have buried the hurdle of Article 370 in kabristan (graveyard)," he asserted. Modi said the Congress is out of power for 10 years and therefore they are jittery. They are remembering their old days when the "shahi parivar" used to run the government with a remote control, he said.

On the opposition naming their grouping INDIA, he said, "The reality does not change by changing name. This INDI Alliance is a gang of the corrupt. (jJamaat of ghotalebaaz)." "They want power at any cost. And what is that cost? It is the country's security, stability and respect. And five prime ministers in five years. This is their formula to run the government," he said. "Will the country benefit, if there is new PM each year. What will they do? Will you allow the country to go back to that period of instability."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi while addressing another rally in Ambala sharpened his attack on the Congress and said it was his "dhakad" (strong) government that brought down the wall of Article 370 and as a result, Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of development. Modi said the history of the Congress has been of betraying India's forces and soldiers as he referred to the "Jeep scandal", the "first scam" during the grand old party's rule.

"Could a weak government have changed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir?" Modi asked the gathering. Referring to Haryana contributing a sizable number of soldiers in the armed forces, he said when the Congress was in power, mothers in Haryana were a worried lot thinking about their children's safety.

"Have such things stopped now or not?" he asked the audience that responded with a loud "yes". "Modi's dhakad (strong and decisive) government brought down the wall of Article 370 and Kashmir is now moving ahead on the path of development," the prime minister said. In August 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that had bestowed special rights on Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Modi said only 17 days are left for June 4, when the Lok Sabha poll results will be announced. The Congress and its partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have drawn a blank in the first four phases of polling, he claimed. Patriotism runs in the veins of Haryana, Modi said, adding that the "state understands anti-national forces. Therefore, each house in Haryana is saying -- phir ek baar" and the crowd responded, saying "Modi sarkar".

"When there is a dhakad government in the country, the enemy thinks 100 times before doing anything," the prime minister said. He said Pakistan, which earlier had bombs in its hands, now has a "bheekh ka katora" (begging bowl) in its hands. "When there is a dhakad sarkar, the enemy is terrified," Modi said.

Voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25. Among those present at the rally were former Haryana chief minister and the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar, the party's Ambala and Kurukshetra candidates, Banto Kataria and Naveen Jindal.