PM Abuse Row: BJP Workers Place Rahul's Pic On Doormat During Prayagraj Protest

The workers are said to be supporters of BJP leader and Legislative Council member Surendra Chaudhary.

Rahul Gandhi (File/PTI)
By PTI

Published : August 30, 2025 at 7:37 AM IST

Prayagraj: Several BJP workers on Friday placed a photograph of Rahul Gandhi on a doormat here, protesting against the alleged use of abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the senior Congress leader's rally in Bihar's Darbhanga.

The workers are said to be supporters of BJP leader and Legislative Council member Surendra Chaudhary.

"Rahul Gandhi is doing such things that's why his photo is used in this way. In a few days, we will print his photo on tissue paper and use it," Chaudhary told reporters here.

"Abusive words were used against 'Yugpurush' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother by Congress leaders and workers. He (Gandhi) himself does not know whose family he belongs to, whose child he is... He should first look at himself, and then think about others," he added.

