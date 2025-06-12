ETV Bharat / state

Plunder After Plane Crash: Theft Reported At Gujarat Intern Doctors Hostel After Air India Flight Goes Down

Reports said that the thieves posing as volunteers stole jewellery, cash and mobile phones from the hostel room after the Air India plane crash.

Relief work is underway after an Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Relief work is underway after an Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: In a disturbing sequence of events after the tragic crash of the Air India plane into a residential hostel for intern doctors in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, authorities have reported incidents of theft at the during rescue operations, reports said.

According to news gathering agency IANS, safes and personal belongings inside the hostel were found ransacked, with cash, jewellery and mobile phones allegedly stolen by individuals posing as volunteers. The shocking theft after the tragic crash has sparked outrage among citizens and officials alike.

The Air India flight AI-171 travelling from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport crashed just minutes after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon, prompting the closure of the airport for all operations.

While all 242 on board the ill-fated Air India plane are feared dead, at the medical hostel on which the plane crashed, more than eight people are suspected dead, with dozens more injured or missing. Reports said that the aircraft's wing clipped the third, fourth and fifth floors of the multi-storey hostel building near Meghani Nagar after which the building caught fire.

According to reports, more than 50 people, including young medical interns and their families were staying at the hostel. Many were trapped inside the hostel while others jumped from the upper floors in a desperate attempt to escape.

"A man threw his child down from the fourth floor hoping to save her life," a local resident said.

Black Box Recovered

The Airport Authority has recovered the aircraft's black box, a critical component that records flight data and cockpit communication, which will help in piecing together the exact chain of events that led to the crash.

While the actual cause of the crash is not yet clear, reports suggest a possible double engine failure due to bird hits shortly after takeoff.

Relief operations continued late into Thursday evening, with fire brigades, NDRF teams, and emergency responders working tirelessly at the crash site.

The severely damaged building is said to be at risk of collapse, further complicating rescue efforts. Further updates are awaited as investigation and rescue operations continue.

