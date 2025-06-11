PLFI Supremo Dinesh Gope To Be Treated At Delhi AIIMS

Palamu: Dinesh Gope, notorious naxal commander and former supremo of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), will be treated for an ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in Delhi. Currently lodged in Palamu Central Jail, Dinesh alias Kuldeep Yadav alias Badku alias Amarjeet has a health condition on his hand for which he was taken to Delhi earlier as well.

Jail Authorities Processing The Formalities

On May 24, authorities took an appointment for his treatment in AIIMS Delhi after Deoghar AIIMS recommended him to be taken there. According to AIIMS Deoghar, the Delhi AIIMS is equipped to diagnose and treat his condition, as it requires facilities available there. After this, Palamu Central Jail officials started the formalities to take him to Delhi for treatment.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishma Rameshan had earlier confirmed receiving a letter regarding the treatment request. According to Ashish Kumar, the Jailor at Palamu Central Jail, necessary permissions were taken to ensure this process is done smoothly.

Dinesh's Background

Dinesh has been lodged in Palamu Central Jail since 2024, after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Nepal last year. At the time of his arrest, he was accused of carrying out many major Naxal incidents in Jharkhand and the state government placed a bounty of Rs. 25 lakh on him.