'Please Forgive Us': Family Of Four 'Ends Life' After Man Duped Of Rs 50 Lakh In Online Scam, Police Recover 'Suicide Note'

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu): Tragedy struck a family of four after a man from Pathinagar area here reportedly lost Rs 50 lakh to fraudsters, which allegedly forced him, his wife and two children to end their lives.

As per police sources, victim Prem Raj, employed with the life insurance department of a private bank in Mumbai, was staying with his family in a rented house in Pathinagar on Namakkal-Salem road.

On Tuesday (March 4), Prem Raj's wife, Mohana Priya, their daughter Prinithiraj, and son Prinisraj, were reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bedroom of their house. Receiving information, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent those for post-mortem. However, Prem Raj was not in the house when police arrived.

Prem Raj Left A 'Suicide Note'

As officials searched the house, they stumbled upon a letter, purportedly written by victim Prem Raj mentioning the reason behind their decision to take such a drastic step. The letter read, "I, Prem Raj, have been defrauded of Rs 50 lakh through an online scam over the last ten days. I do not have the courage to share this with anyone. Therefore, all four of us have decided to end our lives. Please forgive us."

At the end, the letter mentioned the names of the four family members, along with their parents' names and phone numbers.

Victim Of Online Financial Fraud

During the course of the investigation, police questioned Mohana Priya's family members and neighbours. Her father, Shanmugam, revealed that a week ago, Prem Raj had borrowed Rs 6 lakh from him, stating that he was expecting Rs 65 lakh soon. As he assured that he would repay the borrowed amount once he received the bigger amount, I trusted him and arranged Rs 6 lakh, Shanmugam said.

However, the next morning, Mohana Priya and the two children were found dead in the house, while Prem Raj had gone missing. Police confiscated the mobile phones used by Mohana Priya and Prem Raj and intensified manhunt to trace missing Prem Raj.

Prem Raj’s Suicide

Subsequently, two special teams led by Namakkal ASP Akash Joshi were formed to trace him. It was suspected that Prem Raj, who had been using two mobile phones, might have abandoned one while taking the other with him. However, he was found dead in Pasupathipalayam near Karur.

Police had earlier stated that complete details surrounding the mysterious death of Mohana Priya and her children would only be revealed if Prem Raj was found alive. However, his alleged suicide has now deepened the mystery of the case.