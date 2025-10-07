ETV Bharat / state

Plea In SC Says Assam BJP's Video On X 'Villifies, Demonises Muslims'; Top Court Issues Notice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response on a plea seeking directions to take down a video posted on 'X', formerly Twitter, by Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, which showed apprehension of a takeover of the state by Muslims if the party does not remain in power.

When the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, notice was issued after hearing arguments from advocate Nizam Pasha, who was representing the applicant.

During the hearing, Pasha argued that a video has surfaced which has been placed on record and the video shows that in case a certain political party does not come to power, a certain community will take over the entire state. "They show scenes from the state, which have been taken over by people of a particular description: having beard and skull caps etc…This is something actionable for which an FIR should be lodged and if FIR is not lodged, contempt action should be taken…," contended Pasha.

He stressed that the video shows there is an amusement park, which has been taken over by people wearing skull caps. "Issue notice. Returnable within two weeks," said the bench, after hearing arguments.

Pasha said an impleadment has also been filed for the service provider X, in case court passes an order for taking down the video.