Plea In SC Says Assam BJP's Video On X 'Villifies, Demonises Muslims'; Top Court Issues Notice
The plea submitted that BJP Assam, being the ruling dispensation, is bound to uphold secular values that form part of basic structure of the Constitution.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 7, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response on a plea seeking directions to take down a video posted on 'X', formerly Twitter, by Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, which showed apprehension of a takeover of the state by Muslims if the party does not remain in power.
When the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, notice was issued after hearing arguments from advocate Nizam Pasha, who was representing the applicant.
During the hearing, Pasha argued that a video has surfaced which has been placed on record and the video shows that in case a certain political party does not come to power, a certain community will take over the entire state. "They show scenes from the state, which have been taken over by people of a particular description: having beard and skull caps etc…This is something actionable for which an FIR should be lodged and if FIR is not lodged, contempt action should be taken…," contended Pasha.
He stressed that the video shows there is an amusement park, which has been taken over by people wearing skull caps. "Issue notice. Returnable within two weeks," said the bench, after hearing arguments.
Pasha said an impleadment has also been filed for the service provider X, in case court passes an order for taking down the video.
The plea said, "That a video has been circulated by the BJP Assam Unit on September 15, 20205, on its official X (twitter) handle viz. 'BJP Assam Pradesh' shows a grossly false narrative that depicts the takeover of Assam by Muslims if the BJP doesn't remain in power in Assam."
The plea contended that the video depicts the consequences of a change in the present ruling dispensation and inter alia shows visibly Muslim people (wearing skull caps and burqas) taking over tea estates, Guwahati airport, Accoland, Assam Ranghar, Guwahati stadium, Rang Ghar, Guwahati town. "The video further shows illegal migrants who are visibly Muslim coming into Assam; Muslims acquiring government land; and finally, that the state has 90 percent Muslim population…," said the plea.
The plea submitted that as the ruling dispensation, BJP Assam is bound by the Constitution and thereby is bound to uphold the secular values that form part of the basic structure of the Constitution. "However, the video circulated by its official twitter openly targets, villifies and demonises Muslims. The broad message of the video is that the worst fate that a state can be met with is its takeover by Muslims, and on the strength of the assurance that if the BJP is voted into power the state would be saved from the same, support is being sought," added the plea.
The plea submitted that the video shows the gross failure as well as the complete disregard of secular values that the ruling dispensation of any state of our country is bound to uphold. "It is further submitted that a state government, elected and formed under the Constitution of India, is the guardian of all communities and is specifically prohibited by the Constitution from engaging in discrimination inter alia on the basis of religion, race, caste, gender and language," it said.
The plea has sought directions to X (Twitter) India Pvt. Ltd. and BJP Assam Pradesh for taking down the video (dated September 15) posted on X handle of Assam BJP.
Also Read
7 People Present With Zubeen Garg During His Last Moments Yet To Respond To CID Summons: Himanta
Assam CM Warns Of Harsh Measures If Zubeen Garg's Singapore Companions Skip SIT Probe