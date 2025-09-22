ETV Bharat / state

Plea Seeks Removal Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhat Graves From Tihar Jail To Prevent 'Glorification Of Terrorism'

New Delhi: A petition has been submitted in the Delhi High Court demanding removal of the graves of terrorists Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhatt from Tihar Jail premises.

The plea, filed by the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, has raised concerns over presence of these graves at the prison premises and demanded their relocation. It states that the presence and maintenance of these graves on the prison premises is illegal and unconstitutional, asserting that their presence has allegedly transformed Tihar Jail into a religious pilgrimage site, violating the provisions of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018.

According to the Delhi Prison Rules, the bodies of executed prisoners must be disposed of in a manner that prevents glorification of terrorism and maintains discipline in the prison.

The petition stated that extremist elements gather to worship the graves of these terrorists at Tihar Jail. It has demanded that these graves be relocated, stating that if for some reason removal is not possible, then the mortal remains be transferred to a secret location. The purpose is not just to relocate the graves but to ensure that terrorism is not glorified and the prison premises are not misused.