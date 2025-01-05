ETV Bharat / state

House Donated by SP Balu for Vedic School in Nellore; Project Remains a Non-Starter Since 2020

Fans of SP Balasubrahmanyam express concern that the vedic school planned at the singer's house valued at Rs 1 cr did not become a reality.

Late SP Balasubrahmanyam's house in Nellore.
Late SP Balasubrahmanyam's house in Nellore. (File photos)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 minutes ago

Updated : 7 minutes ago

Nellore: In a significant gesture in 2020, renowned playback singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam handed over his residence in Nellore’s Tipparajuvari Street to Kanchi Peetham for establishing a vedic school. Responding to the request from Kanchi Peetham, Rs 10 lakh was allocated to make the necessary modifications and provide essential facilities to the house.

Despite Balasubrahmanyam’s heartfelt message to continue the 'Veda-Nada' campaign, the residence he donated remains unused and a full-fledged vedic school has not been established even after five years.

The vedic school, which was initially set up with ten students in this residential property, faced difficulties due to inadequate facilities. The students were forced to study in a makeshift shed on the roof, making it difficult to sustain the school. As a result, the students were transferred to another school.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in 2020 due to Covid, leaving behind an unfulfilled vision. His fans are expressing disappointment, lamenting that the house, valued at over Rs. 1 crore, remains empty. They feel upset that the people who once illuminated the home with their presence are now the ones missing from the scene.

Speaking about the matter, Nanda Kishore, the manager of the Kanchi Math in Nellore, said, "While the Vedic school was initially started, it couldn't be sustained due to lack of proper facilities. The students were moved out as it became difficult for them to continue in the temporary setup. Currently, no programs are being held there, and we are evaluating how to make use of the property."

Read More:

  1. Pulitzer Winner Cartoonist Resigns From Washington Post Over Rejected Sketch Mocking Owner Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump

Nellore: In a significant gesture in 2020, renowned playback singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam handed over his residence in Nellore’s Tipparajuvari Street to Kanchi Peetham for establishing a vedic school. Responding to the request from Kanchi Peetham, Rs 10 lakh was allocated to make the necessary modifications and provide essential facilities to the house.

Despite Balasubrahmanyam’s heartfelt message to continue the 'Veda-Nada' campaign, the residence he donated remains unused and a full-fledged vedic school has not been established even after five years.

The vedic school, which was initially set up with ten students in this residential property, faced difficulties due to inadequate facilities. The students were forced to study in a makeshift shed on the roof, making it difficult to sustain the school. As a result, the students were transferred to another school.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in 2020 due to Covid, leaving behind an unfulfilled vision. His fans are expressing disappointment, lamenting that the house, valued at over Rs. 1 crore, remains empty. They feel upset that the people who once illuminated the home with their presence are now the ones missing from the scene.

Speaking about the matter, Nanda Kishore, the manager of the Kanchi Math in Nellore, said, "While the Vedic school was initially started, it couldn't be sustained due to lack of proper facilities. The students were moved out as it became difficult for them to continue in the temporary setup. Currently, no programs are being held there, and we are evaluating how to make use of the property."

Read More:

  1. Pulitzer Winner Cartoonist Resigns From Washington Post Over Rejected Sketch Mocking Owner Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump
Last Updated : 7 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SP BALUKANCHI PEETHAMVEDIC SCHOOLANDHRA PRADESHSP BALU HOUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.