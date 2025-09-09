ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: 50 Kg Plastic Waste Removed From Cow’s Stomach in Ganjam

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, nearly 50 kilograms of plastic materials were surgically removed from the stomach of a stray cow in Odisha’s Ganjam, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Hilpatna Badasahi in Berhampur city of the district on Monday, they said.

The locals said that the cow had been lying in pain on the roadside for several days. After repeated calls to the animal helpline and intervention from local corporator Sanjit Panigrahi, animal lover Lalatendu Chowdhury, and District Medical Officer Anjan Das, the cow was shifted to the Berhampur veterinary hospital.

Veterinary surgeon Dr. Satya Narayan Kar, assisted by another doctor and six hospital staff, carried out the surgery. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Kar said, “During the operation, first 10 kg and later 40 kg of plastic materials were taken out from the stomach, making it a total of 50 kg.”

Officials said that the cow is currently in stable condition. Animal welfare activists said this is not an isolated case. Similar incidents were reported in Berhampur last year, when large amounts of polythene were removed from cows’ stomachs during surgeries.