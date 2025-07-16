Pithoragarh Accident: 6 Victims Cremated At Kedareshwar Ghat

Pithoragarh: Last rites of six out of eight people, who were killed in an accident in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Tuesday, were performed today. The six pyres were lit simultaneously on the banks of Kedareshwar Ghat in Naini this morning.
Post-mortem was conducted at the primary health centre in Muwaani last night and the eight bodies were handed over to relatives.
On Tuesday, eight people were killed and six others injured after their vehicle veered off a bridge and fell into a river at around 4 pm on July 15. The accident occurred near Muwani on the Thal-Pithoragarh motor road.
Among the deceased are two sisters, Tanuja Singh (15) and Vinita (14), students of class 9 and 11 respectively and an eight-year-old Simran Singh. Simran's mother, Pooja was seriously injured in the accident. Simran was a student of class 1 in a private school in Muwani and her father serves in the Indian Army.
The other deceased are Narendra Singh (40), driver, Rajendra Singh (60), Hoshiyar Singh (65), Shanti Devi (50) and Dikbha Singh (28). All deceased hailed from Bokta area of Pithoragarh.
Those injured in the accident are Vineeta Bahadur (20), Yogesh Kumar (21), Sumit Singh (22), Puja (29), Shyam Singh (50) and Kalyan Singh (55).
