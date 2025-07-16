ETV Bharat / state

Pithoragarh Accident: 6 Victims Cremated At Kedareshwar Ghat

Among the deceased includes three minor girls, aged 8, 14 and 15. The bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem last night.

Pithoragarh Road Accident: 6 Victims Cremated At Kedareshwar Ghat
Vehicle had fallen from a bridge (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST

1 Min Read

Pithoragarh: Last rites of six out of eight people, who were killed in an accident in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Tuesday, were performed today. The six pyres were lit simultaneously on the banks of Kedareshwar Ghat in Naini this morning.

Post-mortem was conducted at the primary health centre in Muwaani last night and the eight bodies were handed over to relatives.

On Tuesday, eight people were killed and six others injured after their vehicle veered off a bridge and fell into a river at around 4 pm on July 15. The accident occurred near Muwani on the Thal-Pithoragarh motor road.

Among the deceased are two sisters, Tanuja Singh (15) and Vinita (14), students of class 9 and 11 respectively and an eight-year-old Simran Singh. Simran's mother, Pooja was seriously injured in the accident. Simran was a student of class 1 in a private school in Muwani and her father serves in the Indian Army.

The other deceased are Narendra Singh (40), driver, Rajendra Singh (60), Hoshiyar Singh (65), Shanti Devi (50) and Dikbha Singh (28). All deceased hailed from Bokta area of Pithoragarh.

Those injured in the accident are Vineeta Bahadur (20), Yogesh Kumar (21), Sumit Singh (22), Puja (29), Shyam Singh (50) and Kalyan Singh (55).

Read more

  1. Eight Killed As Vehicle Falls Into River In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
  2. 9 Labourers, Including 5 Women, Killed As Mango-laden Truck Overturns In Andhra Pradesh

Pithoragarh: Last rites of six out of eight people, who were killed in an accident in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Tuesday, were performed today. The six pyres were lit simultaneously on the banks of Kedareshwar Ghat in Naini this morning.

Post-mortem was conducted at the primary health centre in Muwaani last night and the eight bodies were handed over to relatives.

On Tuesday, eight people were killed and six others injured after their vehicle veered off a bridge and fell into a river at around 4 pm on July 15. The accident occurred near Muwani on the Thal-Pithoragarh motor road.

Among the deceased are two sisters, Tanuja Singh (15) and Vinita (14), students of class 9 and 11 respectively and an eight-year-old Simran Singh. Simran's mother, Pooja was seriously injured in the accident. Simran was a student of class 1 in a private school in Muwani and her father serves in the Indian Army.

The other deceased are Narendra Singh (40), driver, Rajendra Singh (60), Hoshiyar Singh (65), Shanti Devi (50) and Dikbha Singh (28). All deceased hailed from Bokta area of Pithoragarh.

Those injured in the accident are Vineeta Bahadur (20), Yogesh Kumar (21), Sumit Singh (22), Puja (29), Shyam Singh (50) and Kalyan Singh (55).

Read more

  1. Eight Killed As Vehicle Falls Into River In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
  2. 9 Labourers, Including 5 Women, Killed As Mango-laden Truck Overturns In Andhra Pradesh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PYRES WERE LITLAST RITESACCIDENTPITHORAGARH ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.