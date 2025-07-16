ETV Bharat / state

Pithoragarh Accident: 6 Victims Cremated At Kedareshwar Ghat

Pithoragarh: Last rites of six out of eight people, who were killed in an accident in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Tuesday, were performed today. The six pyres were lit simultaneously on the banks of Kedareshwar Ghat in Naini this morning.

Post-mortem was conducted at the primary health centre in Muwaani last night and the eight bodies were handed over to relatives.

On Tuesday, eight people were killed and six others injured after their vehicle veered off a bridge and fell into a river at around 4 pm on July 15. The accident occurred near Muwani on the Thal-Pithoragarh motor road.