Pithampur Wrapped In Heavy Security As Union Carbide Waste Disposal Continues

Dhar: The trial run for the incineration of the toxic waste connected to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy is underway amid tight security in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday.

A total of 337 metric tonnes of waste will be burnt at the Ramki plant in Pithampur. Of which, 10 metric tonnes of waste will be burnt in the next 72 hours. The waste disposal is being done as per the standard operating procedure prepared by the Pollution Control Board, officials said.

Pithampur has been converted into a cantonment with Dhar collector Priyank Mishra, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, officials of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Board and government officers being present at the spot since morning. The health department team is also present outside the premises with two specialist doctors while 130 jawans of the Special Armed Force are deployed inside the factory. DSP rank officers are also present here and nobody is allowed to enter the premises without permission. Around 650 jawans are posted at different intersections and villages while over 10 vehicles patrolling across the city.

Dhar collector Priyank Mishra said, "Waste is being burnt in Pithampur on the directions of the high court. The Pollution Control Board has prepared a standard operating procedure and it is being closely followed during the waste disposal process."

He said that the entire procedure is being monitored and the employees who are on duty inside the plant are also adhering to the protocols. "The waste disposal is underway as per court's directive and there is no protest anywhere in Pithampur," the collector said.

After unloading the waste, it is being burnt under the supervision of the Central Pollution Control Board. First the waste was separated from the container, then burnt in the plant's incinerator at a temperature of 900 degrees Celsius.

To begin with, 10 metric tonnes of waste is being burnt in three days. For which, nine packets containing 4.5 kg of waste each and same amount of lime has been prepared so that the chemical effect can be neutralised. The incinerator was started on Thursday night as it is necessary to get heated up to 900 degrees Celsius. On Friday morning, the temperatures reached 850-900 degree and then the packets were put into it. The pollution control board officials are keeping an eye on the smoke or elements that are emitted during the process.

Meanwhile, Congress is protesting against the waste disposal. Congress state president Jitu Patwari said, "I challenge the leaders and the administration to get the groundwater of 10 kilometres around Ramki tested to check whether it contains cancer causing elements or not. If no such elements are found, then I will publicly apologise."

On the instructions of the high court, Union Carbide's waste was loaded from Bhopal on January 1 and sent to Pithampur Ramki Enviro. However, many organisations and locals had protested in Pithampur with a person even attempting self-immolation.

In view of the protest, the high court ordered to burn 10 metric tonnes of waste in three phases from February 27 to March 10. After this, the matter reached the Supreme Court, which justified the decision of the high court, following which, the waste disposal process started in Pithampur.