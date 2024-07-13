Pitbull Dogs Attack Delivery Boy in Raipur; Injured Victim Saves His Life by Climbing on Car

Raipur : Two pitbull dogs attacked a delivery boy in Anupam Nagar of Khamardih police station area on Friday. Delivery boy Salman Khan had gone to a doctor's house in Anupam Nagar to drop off a parcel. During this, the pitbull dogs attacked the delivery boy named Salman Khan, who was badly injured in the dog attack. Fortunately, a car was parked outside the gate and the delivery boy climbed on the roof of the car to save himself from the dogs.

Kali Mata ward councillor Amitesh Bhardwaj said, "A woman named Sandhya Rao lives here, she is a doctor by profession. Dr Sandhya Rao has kept 3 dogs in her house. Out of the three dogs, two are of the pitbull breed and one is of another breed. On Friday, the delivery boy came in an auto to drop wallpaper at Sandhya Rao's house. As soon as he reached the door to go inside the house, he was attacked by 2 pitbull dogs. The dogs have badly bitten the delivery boy on his hands and legs."

Delivery boy is being treated: According to the information, after the pitbull dog attacked the delivery boy, Dr Sandhya Rao is getting the injured delivery boy treated in a private hospital. The condition of delivery boy Salman is not known yet. According to eyewitnesses, when the dogs attacked Salman, he got injured and ran out of the house. He climbed on the roof of the car parked outside the gate. If the car was not there, the young man's life could have been in danger.

People made a video: When the pair of pitbull dogs attacked the young man, the people present in the locality made a video of the incident from the windows of their houses. The people who made the video did not take any trouble to save the young man. Local people say that these dogs have attacked people before as well. After the incident, Kali Mata Ward Councilor Amitesh Bhardwaj along with the colony residents have also complained about it to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner. Along with this, a complaint has also been made at Khamardih police station. People demand that an FIR be lodged against the owner of the pitbull dogs and action be taken.