Pit Viper Spotted In Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve

Seoni: An emerald green pit viper was sighted in Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district recently.

This snake uses camouflage to blend with the environment and it's quite difficult to spot it among the leaves. The specialty of pit vipers is their ability to sense heat through pits near their nostrils and ambush prey.

Manoj Sallame, forest guard of Pench Tiger Reserve, has captured some photographs of the pit viper, which is considered uncommon in this part of the state. Pit vipers are great climbers that can go high up in trees in search of food. Sallame had sighted the snake firmly wrapping its body across the branch of a tree.

This snake is generally spotted during the rainy season. However, its green colour allows it to blend with the trees. When it rests on branches, it becomes extremely difficult to spot it.

Snake expert Ankit Meshram said, "Pit vipers are experts in climbing trees and can swiftly move between branches. They are ambush predators that rely on camouflage to capture their prey."

According to Meshram, the special heat-sensing pits located between their eyes and nostrils along with their triangular-shaped heads allow them to detect infrared radiation that is emitted by warm-blooded prey. Also, their ability to sense temperature differences help in locating prey even in the dark, he said. Pit vipers are mostly active at night as their special features help them to detect and catch prey, he added.

Pit vipers are mostly found in Asia and America. There are five major types of pit vipers in India. Some of these are Bamboo Pit Viper, Malabar Pit Viper, Himalayan Pit Viper and Hump-Nosed Pit Viper. These snakes usually live in forests, hilly areas, bushes, banks of drains and trees.

Meshram said snakebite incidents rise during the monsoons and so one needs to be cautious. "The venom of pit viper is considered hemotoxic, which means it affects the blood and blood clotting mechanisms. It primarily causes internal bleeding and tissue damage leading to swelling, pain and wounds," he said.

Pit vipers are not as aggressive as cobras but bite when provoked. Timely treatment leads to recovery but one should never panic when bitten by a snake, Meshram said.

According to the expert, if a snake bites, rush the victim to the hospital immediately and never rely on exorcism as it delays treatment, leading to fatal consequences. Keep the bitten limb immobilised and don't suck the wound, he added.