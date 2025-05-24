ETV Bharat / state

Pinarayi Vijayan Turns 80; PM Modi, Others Greet Kerala CM On Birthday

A simple celebration was held at Cliff House, where the Chief Minister cut a cake. A picture of his grandson, Ishan, offering him sweets has been released. Prominent figures, including CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby, have also called to convey their felicitations.

On the occasion of the CM’s 80th birthday, several other politicians and notable personalities also extended their wishes through phone calls and social media.

Governor Arlekar visited Cliff House in the morning to personally convey his wishes, spending approximately 15 minutes there.

“Birthday greetings to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi wrote on X.

On the occasion of his birthday, several prominent figures extended their wishes, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha speaker and film stars Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan.

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is celebrating his 80th birthday on Saturday. He holds the distinction of being the second-longest-serving CM in Kerala's history, being in his tenth year. Pinarayi is also known to bravely confront several challenges and accusations from his adversaries.

Haasan, in his Facebook post, described Pinarayi as a “resolute leader” who has played a crucial role in shaping Kerala's progress.

While there are no grand celebrations for his birthday, the combination of the government's anniversary and the Chief Minister's birthday brings double delight to the party cadres.

Pinarayi Vijayan: A Brief Biography

Pinarayi assumed the office of Kerala's Chief Minister on May 24, 2016. Although official records show his birthday as March 21, 1945, the CM himself has revealed his actual birth date to be May 24, 1945. He currently holds additional charge of 27 departments, including the State Home Department and General Administration.

A politburo member of the CPI(M), Pinarayi served as the Kerala State Secretary of the Marxist party from 1998 to 2015. He is also the longest-serving Marxist Party state secretary in Kerala after E.K. Nayanar.

Born as the youngest of 14 children to Kalyani, who lost eleven of them, Vijayan steadily rose through the ranks, starting with the Students' Federation. He later reached the leadership of the Marxist party through youth organisational activities.

He served as the CPI(M) Kannur District Secretary and President of the Kerala State Co-operative Bank. During the Emergency period, Pinarayi was a political prisoner for 18 months in Kannur Central Jail.

At the age of 26, he was first elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in the 1970 state elections, representing the Koothuparamba constituency. He was re-elected from Koothuparamba in 1977 and 1991 and from Payyannur in 1996.

His administrative prowess became evident during his two-year tenure as the Minister for Co-operation and Electricity in the E.K. Nayanar cabinet.

After taking over the party leadership following Chadayan Govindan's demise in 1998, he led the party for 17 years before being elected to the Legislative Assembly from Dharmadom in 2016 and subsequently leading Kerala as Chief Minister.

His courage to face any challenge and his leadership skills have contributed to his rise without strong rivals. He has also, at times, challenged the common perception of him as a rigid communist.