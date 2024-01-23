2 brothers killed in fire at godown in Pune

Pune: Two workers died in a major fire that broke out at two godowns in Pimpri-Chindwad near Pune in Maharashtra on Monday night.

The incident took place in Jai Malhar Colony in Valhekarwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. The first godown had wood, hand saw machines, air compressors and inflammable materials while the second had two wheelers and aluminum frames. A car parked near one of the godowns also caught fire.

According to fire officials, the two godowns were located adjacent to each other. Two workers were sleeping inside the second godown when the fire broke out. The deceased have been identified as Lalit Arjun Chaudhary (21) and Kamlesh Arjun Chaudhary (23). They were brothers.

Fire department officials said that the an alert was received at the control room of the main fire station in Pipri at around 2:30 am and three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. This was followed by two more fire tenders.

All five fire tenders along with around 35 to 40 firemen brought the fire under control after a few hours. Two workers were found unconscious in the second godown and were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. It is being suspected that the two died of suffocation when the godown caught fire.

Residents of all the buildings in the area were safely evacuated by the police and firemen. The cause of fire could not be ascertained yet, police said adding that investigations are on.