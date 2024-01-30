Pilot Fatigue Row: Air India Pilots Union Alleges Heavy Workload Beyond Prescribed Limits

New Delhi: Three weeks after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced new measures to address concerns of pilot fatigue, Air India pilots' union has accused the airline management of "intimidating and coercing" some of their members to extend flight duty timings beyond the prescribed limits. The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) have written to Air India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson flagging the issues.

The unions, in their joint letter dated January 28, claimed the airline's approach to extend the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) for pilots amounts to "compromising" the safety of the pilots besides violating established regulations. It has come to the notice that some pilots are facing intimidation and coercion to extend their FDTL beyond the prescribed limits by the Director of Operations and base managers, including threats of jeopardising their career progression, the letter said.

Calling the situation a matter of "grave concern", the unions allege that this poses a risk to both "our personnel" and "integrity of our operations". Stating that the pilots are "committed" to upholding the highest standards of safety and compliance within the organisation, the letter said, "however, the reported incidents undermine these principles and pose a serious risk to both our personnel and the integrity of our operations.

We request your immediate intervention to investigate these allegations and put an end to any coercive practices related to FDTL extensions," the unions said in the letter. The unions have also warned that if these practices persist, they would be "compelled to inform the regulatory authorities with evidence, including call records, to ensure transparency and accountability". "We believe that our duty is not only to the company but also to the safety of the passengers and the reputation of the aviation industry," it said.

As of now, both Air India and DGCA have maintained silence.