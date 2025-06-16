Pilibhit Party Office Row: SC Refuses SP’s Plea, Asks It To Approach High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a plea by the Samajwadi Party challenging a decision restraining its Pilibhit district president from filing a fresh petition after it was asked to vacate its local party office.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sandeep Mehta and P B Varale. The bench allowed the political party to approach the Allahabad High Court in connection with the matter.

The bench noted that there was a 998-day delay in filing the appeal against the December 1, 2020, order of the high court. The high court order was passed on the plea of one Anand Singh Yadav, who claimed to be the party's district president.

During the hearing on Monday, the bench observed that the party had withdrawn its plea from the high court, but Yadav was restrained from filing any fresh plea on the issue.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the political party, urged the bench to grant liberty to his client to move the high court to seek the relief. The senior counsel contended that due to the high court's order, the party was restrained from filing a fresh plea, though the premises belonged to the party and they had been duly paying the rent for the past 16 years.

After hearing submissions, the bench said, “We of the firm view that the aforesaid order (of the high court) cannot be treated as prejudicial to the rights of the petitioner. Accordingly, the special leave petition is dismissed”.

According to the party's appeal, Yadav filed the plea before the high court alleging an eviction order passed by the Nagar Palika Parishad of Pilibhit, from the party's district office. The appeal contended that the high court declined to entertain the writ petition and refrained Yadav from filing writ petitions before the high court on the same cause of action. The political party contended that it did not endorse the views taken by Yadav, who moved before the high court in a personal capacity.