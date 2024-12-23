3 Khalistani Terrorists Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP): Three Khalistani terrorists allegedly involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur were shot dead in an encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police in Pilibhit early Monday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), all residents of Gurdaspur, police said. They were associated with the Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module, DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"This terror module is involved in grenade attacks at police establishments in border areas of Punjab. The encounter has taken place in the jurisdiction of PS Puranpur, Pilibhit, between the joint police teams of Pilibhit & Punjab and the three module members are involved in the grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur," the DGP said in the post.

The three accused sustained serious injuries in the encounter in the Puranpur area here and were rushed to hospital for treatment. Speaking to the media, Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit confirmed that the trio succumbed to their injuries.

"This morning, Punjab Police's Gurdaspur team reached Puranpur Police station and informed us that the suspects of the grenade blast on a police post in Gurdaspur could be hiding in Puranpur area. Following this, we increased surveillance in the area. Soon we got inputs from a police post that three suspected men were riding a bike dangerously. When police asked them to stop near the bridge between Pilibhit and Puranpur, they opened fire. In retaliation, the trio were injured. They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed." Pandey said.

Amitabh Yash, Director General (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh Police said the trio was involved in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from them, Yash said. "The situation on the ground is under control and legal proceedings are underway," he said. On Friday, an explosion allegedly occurred at the abandoned police post in Kalanaur sub-division of Gurdaspur district.