Pilgrims Make Final Progress As Badrinath Dham Prepares For Winter Closure

Badrinath: Shri Badarinath Temple, prominent among the four dhams or abode of Gods, established by Adiguru Shankarachrya and also considered to be the only moksha dham, a place for salvation, according to Hindu belief system, is agog with religios actvities on Sunday hours before the doors close for the winter season at 9:07 pm, an official said.



Ahead of the closure of the doors of the Badrinath Dham, Lord Badri Vishal appeared in magnificent form after being bedecked with flowers in the morning. Earlier, all the ornaments and clothes were removed, and Lord Shri Badri Vishal was decorated with flowers.



Long rituals, steeped in tradition & belief

Harish Gaur, media in-charge of Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, said that the doors of Badrinath temple opened in Brahma Muhurta, pre-dawn period. According to the belief, gods will worship at Badrinath Dham for six months. Gaur said chief priest Rawal Amarnath Namboodri Badrinath, attired in woman's dress, will install Mata Laxmi in the sanctum sanctorum of Badrinath temple.



Shortly before this, Shri Uday Ji and Shri Kuber Ji will arrive at the temple premises. After that, the process of closing the doors will begin at 8:15 pm. Finally, the doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter season sharp at 9:07 pm. On Monday, Yog Badri will leave for Pandukeshwar in the morning.



According to belief, Lord Badrinath is worshipped by gods and humans in turn for six months respectively. Devrishi Narad worships Lord Badri Vishal as the representative of the gods. Also, the 'akhand jyoti' will remain lit after the doors of the dham are closed. Pilgrims reached Shri Badrinath Dham in large numbers. The temple of Lord Badri Vishal will remain open for devotees throughout the day. On this occasion, Shri Badrinath Dham temple has been decorated with 15 quintals of marigold flowers. Earlier, the doors of the revered Kedarnath Dham were closed for the winter season on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.



The doors were closed with vedic rituals and religious traditions amidst the chanting of Om Namah Shivay, Jai Baba Kedar, and the devotional tunes of the Indian Army band. Notably, the doors of Gangotri Dham were closed for winter on November 2; the holy Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Laxman temple were closed on October 10. The doors of the second Kedar Madmaheshwar Ji will be closing on November 20.