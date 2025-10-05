Three Devotees On Way To Salasar Balaji In Rajasthan Killed In Road Mishap, One Injured
The devotees were part of a 'padayatra' group enroute to Salasar Balaji on foot from Lambor Chopian in Churu.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
Churu: As many as three devotees were killed while one sustained critical injuries after they were run over by a vehicle at Khasoli bypass under Sadar police station in Salasar on Sunday.
ASI Girdharilal of Sadar police station said the victims were on their way to Salasar Balaji temple on NH-52 when they were run over by an unidentified vehicle. He said the deceased were identified as Pritam Singh (34), Surendra Jat (35) and Manjit Jat (55) of Hansi. Prashant, a resident of Lambor in Churu sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to Bhartia Hospital in Churu town.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for postmortem, Girdharilal said.
The police have registered a case against the driver of the vehicle which is yet to be identified. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle involved in the mishap fled after the mishap and efforts are on to trace it.
Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed on the highway. Police said the devotees were part of a 12-member padayatri group who were enroute to Salasar Balaji temple on foot from Lambor Chopian.
The devotees had left Lambor Chopian on Saturday and the road mishap occurred at around 7 am on Sunday, said police. A pickup truck accompanying the devotees took the victims to hospital. Police said the kin of the deceased have been informed and the bodies will be handed over to them after autopsy.
