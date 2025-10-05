ETV Bharat / state

Three Devotees On Way To Salasar Balaji In Rajasthan Killed In Road Mishap, One Injured

Churu: As many as three devotees were killed while one sustained critical injuries after they were run over by a vehicle at Khasoli bypass under Sadar police station in Salasar on Sunday.

ASI Girdharilal of Sadar police station said the victims were on their way to Salasar Balaji temple on NH-52 when they were run over by an unidentified vehicle. He said the deceased were identified as Pritam Singh (34), Surendra Jat (35) and Manjit Jat (55) of Hansi. Prashant, a resident of Lambor in Churu sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to Bhartia Hospital in Churu town.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for postmortem, Girdharilal said.