Two Pilgrims From Haryana Die After Bike Falls Into Ditch While Returning From Badrinath Dham

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chamoli: Two pilgrims riding a motorbike were killed after falling into a roadside ditch along the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said the two bike-riders were returning to their hometown in Haryana after visiting Badrinath Dham when the accident occurred. While travelling on the national highway, their bike hit a boulder that had fallen near Taiya bridge and the vehicle fell into a 500-metre-deep ditch. Both pilgrims died on the spot.

Joshimath deputy district magistrate Chandrashekhar Vashishth said the deceased have been identified as Sachin Kumar (30) of Sandali village and Ravi Kumar (26) of Kavarpal town. Both were residents of Jatlana police station area of Haryana's Yamunanagar district.

According to the police, prima facie it seems that the two had come to Uttarakhand's Chamoli district to offer puja at Badri Vishal, the sacred site for Lord Vishnu and were on their way back. A probe has been launched into the incident, they added.

On information, a police team reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the ditch. After this, police sent the bodies to Joshimath for post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased have been informed, police said.

Vashishth said that further investigations are underway.

