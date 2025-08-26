ETV Bharat / state

Pilgrimage Turns Fatal; Four, Including Three Kids, Swept Away In Chhattisgarh Swollen River

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi/Bilaspur/Baloda Bazar: Four persons of the same family, among them three children, were swept away in the strong currents of a swollen river after they were returning from Marhi Mata temple in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Monday.



The incident occurred after heavy rainfall increased the water level in the river, sweeping away three children and one adult from the family. According to the victim's family, they were returning after visiting the Marhi Mata temple when the water level of the river suddenly swelled. Their assessment of crossing the river quickly turned fatal. To save the children, a member of the family plunged into the deep water and drowned. With the help of SDRF, the bodies of three people were recovered.



Earlier, the family members from Bitkuli village in Baloda Bazar had visited Marhi Mata temple on Monday morning. The family of 40-45 people completed the darshan and had their meal at the temple. The strong current swept away three children, who were identified as Gauri Dhruv (13), Mitans Dhruv (5), and Muskan Dhruv (13). In his attempt to save them, Balram Dhruv (36) plunged into the water and was swept away.



His body, along with those of the three children, was recovered by the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team the following day, around 2 km from the accident site.



Ravi Kumar Dhruv, a family member, said, “We were returning after visiting the temple when this tragedy struck. Even the children, who were victims of the accident, did not get a chance to be saved.”

Ram Singh Patel, a local resident, said, “Every year, lakhs of people come to visit Marhi Mata. The government must make better arrangements for visitors to cross the river safely.”

Khagesh Chandra of SDRF said, “We were able to recover the bodies of three victims on Monday. When it got dark, we had to suspend operations. Today, we recovered the fourth body, that of Balram Dhruv, about 2 km downstream.”



Grief after loss



They went from Bitkuli to the temple by bus. Upon reaching the temple, they walked the 3 km stretch to the shrine. They faced heavy rain and soon the river's water level rose.



Family member Kunjram said, “We were about to board the bus when the children called out, telling us that others had drowned. We rushed into the water. We saved one girl, but she had already passed away by the time we pulled her out.”

Village mourns loss

The village of Bitkuli, particularly Parsada, is in deep mourning after this tragic incident. Following the incident, local residents have urged the government and authorities to improve safety measures for the many devotees who visit the Marhi Mata temple each year.