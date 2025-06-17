ETV Bharat / state

Pilgrim, Security Guard Collapse And Die As Devotees Brave Heavy Rains For Sabarimala Darshan

Pathanamthitta: A pilgrim from Karnataka and a temporary guard collapsed and died in Sabarimala on Monday, officials said

Prajwal (20) from Ramanagara in Karnataka died while climbing the hill from Pampa to Sannidhanam. Gopakumar (60), a security guard on temporary duty for the Travancore Devaswom from Chepra in Kollam district of Kerala, who was returning from duty from Marakoottam, collapsed and died.

Prajwal collapsed near Shed No. 5 and was taken to the hospital, but he could not be saved. Gopakumar was also taken to Pampa Hospital, but his life could not be saved. The Travancore Devaswom Board will bear the expenses of transporting the mortal remains of the deceased to their respective hometowns.

The temple opened for the Mithunamasa Puja at 5 AM on Sunday (Malayalam Month Mithunam 1). Despite heavy rains, thousands waited at Sannidhanam for darshan. The Travancore Devaswom Board has announced that the shrine will close at 10 PM on Thursday after the rituals conclude. The Devaswom Board and Kerala government have ensured all necessary arrangements for a safe and convenient pilgrimage.

Heavy Rains at Sannidhanam