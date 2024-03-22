PIL in Delhi HC Seeks Removal of Kejriwal as CM Following Arrest

author img

By PTI

Published : 9 minutes ago

A day after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking his removal from the post of chief minister.

New Delhi: A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's removal from the post of chief minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. According to court sources, the petition has some defects and will be listed for hearing once these are cured.

In his petition, Surjit Singh Yadav demanded that the Centre, Delhi government and the principal secretary to the lieutenant governor be asked to explain under what authority Kejriwal is holding the post of chief minister. The petitioner also sought Kejriwal's removal.

The plea said Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam and referred to the Delhi High Court's decision not to grant interim protection to him from coercive action in the case. The ED has produced Kejriwal in a court and sought his 10-day custody. The hearing is underway.

