PIL In Cal HC Seeks CBI Probe Into Woman's Death From 'Expired' IV Fluid In Bengal Hospital

Calcutta HC will hear a PIL seeking a CBI probe into death of a woman at government-run hospital after alleged administration of expired intravenous fluid.

PIL In Cal HC Seeks CBI Probe Into Woman's Death From 'Expired' IV Fluid In Bengal Hospital
File photo of Calcutta High Court (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 5:42 PM IST

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday seeking a CBI probe into the death of a woman at a government-run hospital after alleged administration of expired intravenous fluid. Mentioning the matter before a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, the petitioner prayed for the constitution of a special investigation team to probe the alleged use of contaminated or expired intravenous fluid in West Bengal's Medinipur Medical College and Hospital.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Phiroze Edulji, informed the court that the company supplying the intravenous fluid had been red-flagged in March 2024 by another state government and banned the firm from supplying the product for three years. Edulji prayed that the investigation be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation from West Bengal Police to ensure impartiality and transparency.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said the matter would be taken up for hearing on Thursday. The court directed the petitioner’s lawyer to notify the state Advocate General’s office to ensure representation by the West Bengal government during the hearing.

A woman died and four others fell critically ill after childbirth at the hospital allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to order an investigation. The state government has formed a 13-member panel to investigate the matter.

Three of the four women were brought to Kolkata on Sunday night and admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital for further treatment. The family members of the deceased lodged a police complaint, alleging that the hospital authorities were responsible for her death.

