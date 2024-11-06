25 Labourers, Returning From Work Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Bemetara

Bemetara: A total of 25 labourers were injured after the pickup vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Wednesday. Five of the injured are stated to be in critical condition, police said.

The incident took place when the labourers were returning home. The pickup vehicle lost control and overturned in Navagarh police station area of Bemetara, police said.

On information, teams from the district administration and police reached the spot and relief and rescue operation was launched immediately. The teams rescued labourers who were trapped under the vehicle and all were taken to the nearby community health centre for treatment. Also, the pickup vehicle was removed from the road with the help of a crane.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Tehsildar are camping at the health centre, where the labourers are being treated. Officials said that the labourers were returning from Jhaki, where they work, to Bemetara when the accident occurred.

"Prima facie it seems that the driver lost control over the wheels resulting which, the pickup vehicle overturned. A total of 25 laborers are injured in this accident and doctors have stated that five labourers are in critical condition. Bemetara Police and the traffic department have initiated necessary action," an official said.