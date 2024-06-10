Two Killed, 13 Injured As Pickup Van Falls Into Ditch in Nainital

Haldwani: Two persons were killed and 13 others injured after their pickup van lost control and plunged into a ditch in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Ratighat-Betalghat motor road on Sunday night. All the passengers were returning home late in the evening after shopping at Betalghat Mahotsav.

Among the deceased are a 14-year-old girl and Ummed Singh (65), resident of Naini Chak. Upon information, police reached the spot and with the help of the local people rescued the passengers. The injured were taken to Betalghat community health centre and Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani in private vehicles.

However, the girl was declared brought dead and Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Six of the injured, who are undergoing treatment at Sushila Tiwari Hospital are stated to be in critical condition, police said.

SHO Anees Ahmed said two persons died and many others are undergoing treatment. "Prima facie it seems that the pickup van overturned and fell into the 100-feet-deep ditch. The post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted today. The reason behind the accident is being ascertained," he said.

Locals attributed the accident to the poor condition of Ratighat-Betalghat motor road. They said that despite demanding for repairing the stretch in Betalghat for a long time, nothing has been done by the administration.

The accident comes four days after seven people died and several others were injured after a pickup vehicle veered off road and fell into a ditch in Okhalkanda.

