3 Devotees Killed, 17 Injured As Pickup Van Collides With Parked Vehicle In Uttar Pradesh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

A pickup van rammed a parked vehicle leaving three devotees dead and one critically injured in Kaushambi district. The devotees hailed from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh and were returning home after visiting Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.

Damaged pickup van at accident spot (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): Three devotees, including a woman were killed and 17 others injured after their pickup van collided with a car parked along roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Friday morning.

The incident happened when the pickup van carrying 20 devotees from Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district was plying on Gulampur National Highway 2 in Saini Kotwali area. The DM, SP and officers of the local police station reached the spot and investigations were initiated.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the pickup van was badly damaged while three devotees died on the spot. The remaining 17 devotees were rushed to the CSC Sirathu and a few district hospitals. Among whom, one devotee was stated to be critical and referred to SRN Prayagraj.

The deceased have been identified as Aarti Devi (58), Munni Pal (65) and Feku (67). On hearing the devotees screaming, locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them from the damaged pickup van. Also, police were informed.

SP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, "A group of Kanwariyas had left Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh around eight days back. They had gone to Varanasi after visiting Ayodhya and Mathura. After which, they were returning home when the accident took place under Gulampur police station area at around 5:30 am today".

During interrogation, the driver told police that he felt that a car was approaching it though the vehicle was actually stationary, resulting which, the collision took place. A case is being registered in this connection and further legal action will be taken, Srivastava said.

