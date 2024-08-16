ETV Bharat / state

3 Devotees Killed, 17 Injured As Pickup Van Collides With Parked Vehicle In Uttar Pradesh

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): Three devotees, including a woman were killed and 17 others injured after their pickup van collided with a car parked along roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Friday morning.

The incident happened when the pickup van carrying 20 devotees from Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district was plying on Gulampur National Highway 2 in Saini Kotwali area. The DM, SP and officers of the local police station reached the spot and investigations were initiated.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the pickup van was badly damaged while three devotees died on the spot. The remaining 17 devotees were rushed to the CSC Sirathu and a few district hospitals. Among whom, one devotee was stated to be critical and referred to SRN Prayagraj.

The deceased have been identified as Aarti Devi (58), Munni Pal (65) and Feku (67). On hearing the devotees screaming, locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them from the damaged pickup van. Also, police were informed.