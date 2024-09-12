ETV Bharat / state

Physical Training Instructor Arrested For Molesting Minor In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): A Physical Training Instructor (PTI) was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at Jawanga Education City, the police said on Thursday. The incident came to light after the girl's family complained to the police prompting authorities to take swift action.

According to the victim's family, the girl alleged that the teacher molested her and later threatened to ruin her future if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Distressed by the situation, the girl explained the incident to her parents. The family immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Atrocities on Scheduled Castes/Tribes Act (Atrocity Act) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.