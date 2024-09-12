ETV Bharat / state

Physical Training Instructor Arrested For Molesting Minor In Chhattisgarh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

A minor girl was molested by a Physical Training Instructor (PTI) in Dantewada of Chhattisgarh. The police arrested the accused on Wednesday after registering a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): A Physical Training Instructor (PTI) was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at Jawanga Education City, the police said on Thursday. The incident came to light after the girl's family complained to the police prompting authorities to take swift action.

According to the victim's family, the girl alleged that the teacher molested her and later threatened to ruin her future if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Distressed by the situation, the girl explained the incident to her parents. The family immediately lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Atrocities on Scheduled Castes/Tribes Act (Atrocity Act) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) RK Burman confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Local residents and the student community have also called for legal action against the accused. Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway, the police said.

