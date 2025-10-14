ETV Bharat / state

Physical Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl At Punjab School

Patiala: A physical teacher at a renowned private school in Punjab's Patiala has been accused of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl. Police have arrested the accused and booked him under the releant sections of law including provisions of the POCSO Act.

The shocking case has come to light from a well-known private school located in SST Nagar, Patiala. District Child Protection Officer said that they had received information from the police that a girl was being sexually abused in a private school.

"The girl is being counseled and a case has been registered and an investigation has been started based on the statements of her parents. Also, a medical test of the girl is being conducted so that the facts can be confirmed."

A case was registered in this regard at Lahori Gate Police Station under relevant sections of law including the POCSO Act on Monday. The accused teacher has been arrested and is being produced in the court where an application will be filed for his remand.