Phuntsog Angchok Of Basgo Sets Record With 89 Blood Donations In Ladakh

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Phuntsog Angchok, 52, from Basgo village in Leh, has become the highest blood donor from the Union Territory of Ladakh, having donated blood 89 times. He has an A+ blood group and began donating blood at the age of 20. A retired Army man, Angchok served in the armed forces for seven years and took premature retirement after the 1999 Kargil War. Since then, he has been actively involved in social service. Along with a group of 11 friends, he has helped build 11 houses for the underprivileged. He is also one of the six executive members of the Blood Donor Association, which has been active for the past six years. Under this initiative, the group has facilitated over 500 blood donations and now has more than 250 registered members.

Remembering his first blood donation, Angchok recalls, “In 1991, while serving in the Army, I met a rickshaw puller in Chandigarh whose wife was seriously ill. He wanted to take her to Delhi for treatment, but had no means. I offered to help and accompanied them on a train to AIIMS, Delhi. There, he told me his wife also needed blood, but he couldn’t afford it. I donated my blood for her and then returned to Chandigarh. That experience stayed with me and inspired my lifelong commitment to blood donation.”

Phuntsog Angchok (ETV Bharat)

“I’ve always believed in supporting others. So far, I’ve donated 89 times. Even today, I get calls from people I’ve helped. There’s an elderly woman from my village who now lives in Housing Colony in Leh. She always tells me, ‘If I’m alive today, it’s because of you.’ After donating blood, I make sure to maintain my health for the next 10 to 15 days by following a proper diet and eating healthy food. After that, it’s back to my normal routine,” he shares.

Phuntsog Angchok says, “I’m not a deeply spiritual person, but I believe that saving lives and helping those in need is the true essence of religion. One unit of donated blood is separated into three components, platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells, which means it can save up to three lives. That thought motivates me even more, and I donate blood every two months. During the 2010 flash floods in Ladakh, I donated blood five to six times in a single month. I didn’t feel weak or fall ill even once. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when one person died and no one was willing to go near the body, I took it upon myself to carry the body to the crematorium and perform the last rites alone”.

Phuntsog Angchok Of Basgo Sets Record With 89 Blood Donations In Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

Talking about common myths and misconceptions, Phuntsog Angchuk says, “Many people told me that donating blood would make me fat, weak, or even cause breathing problems, but none of that is true. I’ve never faced any such issues. I’ve encouraged my 26-year-old son to start donating blood too. My wife sometimes says that maybe I should stop now, but otherwise, she and my family are supportive. Just a month ago, I had an accident, and people advised me to stop donating blood so I could recover. But when I got my haemoglobin level checked, it was still 13.5. That gave me confidence to continue.”

“People in Ladakh are quite aware of voluntary blood donation, and many come forward willingly. Whenever I get a call from SNM Hospital in Leh, I help arrange donors. However, rare blood groups like A-negative are difficult to find, we have only about 10 to 15 people in Leh with that blood type. In general, negative blood groups are harder to arrange in emergencies,” he explains.

Phuntsog Angchok shares, “There’s no need to be afraid of donating blood. I had a friend who was very scared at first and couldn’t go through with it. To help him overcome his fear, I donated blood in front of him. He is O+, and now he’s a regular donor. Donating blood gives a deep sense of satisfaction, it truly makes you feel happy.”

When asked about the kind of support needed from the government and organisations, Phuntsog Angchok says, “We don’t need any special support to donate blood. Today, there are many blood donor associations, and with mobile phones, it's easy to reach out, people are willing to come forward wholeheartedly. However, it's important to ensure there is a proper three-month gap between donations for a donor’s health and safety.”