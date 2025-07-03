ETV Bharat / state

Photography Prohibited Within 50 Metres Of Badrinath Dham In Uttarakhand

The temple committee took the decision after taking cognizance of a fight among devotees over clicking photos in front of the shrine.

The Badri-Kedar Temple Committee has banned photography outside Badrinath temple.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 8:21 PM IST

Dehradun: The Badri-Kedar Temple Committee has banned photography outside Badrinath temple.

The temple committee took the decision after taking cognizance of the video of a fight outside the shrine on July 2. The committee has said action will be taken against the mischievous elements involved in the brawl.

A fight had erupted among devotees on the stairs of Singhdwar right in front of Badrinath temple. A video of the fight between two groups has gone viral on social media.

Earlier it was believed that the fight among the devotees was over darshan at the temple. But later the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee said that tussle was not about darshan, but over clicking photographs.

ETV Bharat's correspondent spoke to BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi on the phone. He said the video has come to his notice and added there is now a complete ban on photography and videography within 50 meters of the temple. "Still some people violate the rules. However, now the ban will be implemented strictly and there will be a complete ban on standing on the stairs just ahead of the Singhdwar of Badrinath Dham for clicking photos," he said.

BKTC has appealed to the devotees to click photos at designated open space in front of Singhdwar. "Maintain the dignity of the Dhams. This kind of behavior sends a wrong message to the general public," said the temple committee in a notice.

