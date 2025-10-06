Photographer From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Wins Silver Award At World Bird Photographer of the Year Event
Out of nearly 50 lakh photographs from around the world, the photograph of a swallow by Baiju Patil won the silver award at global level.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International photographer Baiju Patil from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has won the silver award at the "World Bird Photographer of the Year 2025" event.
Out of nearly 50 lakh photographs clicked by 33,000 photographers around the world, the photograph of a swallow taken by Patil at Hiware Bazaar won the silver award at the global level. This is for the first time that an Indian photographer has grabbed the honour.
"I have been trying for the last 12 years. Finally I clicked such a beautiful photograph and also got the award. So far, I have received 165 national and international awards and this year's award is special", Patil told ETV Bharat.
He said, "It was very difficult to click the photograph. The birds were flying over marigold flowers at a field in Hiware Bazaar, Ahilyanagar. However, the birds would fly away while I tried to click their pictures. So, after lying upside down on the same field and covered with grass and waiting for around two hours, the birds started flying back. I grabbed the opportunity and clicked the pictures using Wild Lens."
Patil is known worldwide for his wildlife photographs. Every year, the World Photographer of the Year Award is given away to rpvide scope to photographers to showcase their talent. This year, 33,000 photographers from around the world submitted around 50 lakh photographs in a competition held in the United Kingdom on the topic of bird movement.
In it, the photograph "Bird in Flight" taken by Patil was awarded the silver medal.
Patil has received many awards at the global level. A renowned camera company had honored him as its brand ambassador. He has received a total of 165 national and international awards.
Also Read
World Photography Day 2025: Top Camera And Photo Editing Apps For Android And iPhone