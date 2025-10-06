ETV Bharat / state

Photographer From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Wins Silver Award At World Bird Photographer of the Year Event

Published : October 6, 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International photographer Baiju Patil from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has won the silver award at the "World Bird Photographer of the Year 2025" event. Out of nearly 50 lakh photographs clicked by 33,000 photographers around the world, the photograph of a swallow taken by Patil at Hiware Bazaar won the silver award at the global level. This is for the first time that an Indian photographer has grabbed the honour. The photograph clicked by Baiju Patil (ETV Bharat) "I have been trying for the last 12 years. Finally I clicked such a beautiful photograph and also got the award. So far, I have received 165 national and international awards and this year's award is special", Patil told ETV Bharat.