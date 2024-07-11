ETV Bharat / state

Phone Tapping Case: "Won't Run Away, Will Return After Recovery", Ex-SIB Chief Writes To Cops

Hyderabad: Former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the phone tapping case, has written to police that he is undergoing treatment in the US and the reason for delay in returning to India is ill health. Claiming that he has nothing to do in the case, Rao wrote that he will appear before investigators after recovery.

Earlier, a red corner notice was issued against Rao, who is in the US. In a letter dated June 23, Rao explained that he was supposed to return to India on June 26 but has to stay back due to ill health. Rao, who is said to be suffering from cancer and heart-related diseases, wrote that he is undergoing treatment on the advice of US doctors.

Rao wrote that apart from being diagnosed with cancer, his blood pressure has risen and is thus seeking medical consultations in the US. "False accusations are being levelled against me, causing immense mental torture to me and my family members," he wrote.

Assuring to cooperate in the investigations, Rao wrote, "As a police officer, I did nothing wrong and want a thorough investigation into the matter. I am ready to cooperate with police in the investigation and am prepared to provide information via teleconference or mail. Being a law abiding officer, I will face all investigations."