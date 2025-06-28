ETV Bharat / state

Phone Tapping Case: SIT Records Statements of Two MPs and Andhra Jyothy MD

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal phone tapping case in Telangana continued its investigation on Friday by recording the statements of prominent individuals who were allegedly targeted. Among them were Chevella Member of Parliament (MP) Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Medak MP Raghunandan Rao, and Andhra Jyothy Managing Director V Radhakrishna.

The SIT, which is investigating the extensive surveillance scandal involving political leaders, journalists, and businessmen, had previously issued notices to Vishweshwar Reddy and Radhakrishna, as their names were included in the list of 618 alleged victims. Both appeared at the SIT office in Jubilee Hills to provide their statements.

'The Surveillance Was Politically Motivated', Says Vishweshwar Reddy

After submitting his statement, Vishweshwar Reddy made serious allegations in a press interaction. “The entire phone tapping happened under the watch of KCR and KTR. Justice will be served only when both are held accountable,” he said. He claimed that during the Huzurabad by-election, the buyer of a land he had sold was identified via illegal surveillance and subsequently harassed.

“Electoral bonds worth ₹13 crore were extracted from him, and another ₹5 crore was collected. I didn’t give even a paisa to Etala Rajender, but I worked for his victory,” he added.

Vishweshwar Reddy also revealed that his phone was tapped during the Dubbaka, Munugodu, and Huzurabad elections. He urged the state to seek central assistance to uncover the full scale of the operation.