Phone Tapping Case: SIT Records 3 Constables' Statements

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigations into the phone tapping case has taken a crucial turn as fresh evidence has been found regarding the role of IPS officers in cash movement during the previous bye-election.

The phone tapping issue came to light while the SIT was probing the case registered in the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) regarding destruction of evidence. During the probe, the team has received fresh evidence on the role of police officers in the illegal movement of cash. It was revealed that a DSP-ranked officer along with an IPS officer were involved in the case. Also, it was pointed out that some other high-ranking police officers were also behind the scenes.

It has been reported that the IPS-led team monitored the supply of cash on their orders. So far, the SIT investigation seems to be restricted to the collection of evidence on the involvement of the IPS officer. If a comprehensive investigation is conducted, there are chances that the role of the high-ranking officials will be revealed.

According to the evidence available to the SIT so far, a Toyota Fortuner vehicle was used to illegally supply cash to the BRS candidate in the bye-election held on November 3, 2022. This was established based on the testimony of the constable, who escorted the vehicle.

The constable, who worked in the Nalgonda task force, testified before the SIT that he acted as an escort on the orders of the DSP who supervised the affairs of the special branch along with the IPS officer. Explaining the entire episode to the SIT, the constable told that cash distribution was done at night for seven days.

Two other constables also confirmed the same in their statements.

In the statement given to the SIT, the constable said, ''As per the orders of the IPS officer and the DSP, I accompanied them. From October 26, 2022 to November 2, I acted as an escort for the Fortuner vehicle at night. In the same vehicle, cash belonging to the TRS candidate was transferred. The then Chief Minister participated in the public meeting on October 31. In that meeting, our DSP introduced me to a police officer, saying he was an additional SP and had close relations with KCR. He told me that we will be transferring cash as per his orders. Later, I came to know that the police officer was Naini Bhujangarao, accused in the phone tapping case."

