Phone Tapping Case: Police Move Court To Declare Prabhakar Rao, Sravan Rao As Proclaimed Offenders

Hyderabad: The probe into the illegal phone-tapping case has taken a new turn with Hyderabad Police intensifying efforts to track down absconding accused Prabhakar Rao, former OSD of the Telangana Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) and Sravan Rao, a TV channel executive.

In the latest move, police have approached the court to declare the duo as proclaimed offenders, a legal step that could lead to the seizure of their assets and increase international action against them.

The accused had fled abroad soon after the case was registered at the Panjagutta police station on March 10, 2024. Since then, they have avoided trial, prompting investigators to explore alternative legal measures to bring them back.

Authorities had earlier sought Red Corner Notices (RCN), facilitating their extradition, but the accused have allegedly been trying to block the process. It is believed that they have also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prevent cancellation of their passports, further complicating efforts to detain them.