Phone Tapping Case: Nampally Court Approves Police Plea To Declare Prabhakar Rao As A Proclaimed Offender

Hyderabad: In the illegal phone tapping case, the Nampally court approved the Hyderabad police’s petition to declare former Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) OSD T. Prabhakar Rao as a ‘proclaimed offender’. The police had filed the petition back in January but it faced opposition from Prabhakar Rao’s lawyers. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court gave its verdict on Tuesday.

The police are expected to issue orders on Wednesday specifying when Prabhakar Rao must appear before them. Currently absconding, he must present himself within the stipulated period, failing which the court may officially declare him a proclaimed offender.

Earlier, the police had also requested the court to declare the sixth accused in the case, Aruvel Sravan Rao, as a proclaimed offender. However, during the hearing, Sravan Rao returned from Dubai and appeared before the investigators, prompting the police to withdraw their petition regarding him.

Potential Asset Confiscation Looms

Statements from former Task Force OSD Radhakishan Rao and suspended Additional DCPs Bhujanga Rao, Tirupatanna, and DSP Praneeth Rao, all arrested in connection with the case, have reportedly implicated Prabhakar Rao. After the case was registered at the Panjagutta police station on March 10 last year, Prabhakar Rao fled to the United States, prompting the issuance of a Red Corner Notice and cancellation of his passport.

Police believe that the investigation cannot progress without questioning him and that questioning him may reveal the involvement of political figures in the conspiracy. Following the court’s approval, a ‘return proclamation’ will be published, copies of which will be posted at the accused’s residence, the court, and other public places, possibly including advertisements in newspapers.

If Prabhakar Rao fails to appear before the court within the set deadline, he will be officially declared a proclaimed offender. This status empowers any citizen to apprehend and hand him over to the police. Additionally, authorities may confiscate both movable and immovable assets belonging to him.