Phone Tapping Case: KTR Sends Legal Notices to Two Congress Leaders, Minister and Media Houses

Hyderabad: BRS working president KTR has sent legal notices to Congress leaders for levelling false allegations against him in the phone tapping case. Legal notices were sent to Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy Congress leader KK Mahender Reddy and Environment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha.

He issued notices for making false allegations mentioning his name in unrelated matters in the phone tapping case and warned to apologise within a week or else face a defamation suit. KTR was furious that his name was repeatedly mentioned as a conspiracy even though there was no connection. He said that legal action will be taken against those who are speaking to harm his reputation.

KTR alleged that the three leaders were mentioning his name without any evidence and spreading lies. KTR sent notices to some other media organisations and YouTube channels. KTR warned that strict action would be taken as per the law if his name and the name of his party were mentioned in unrelated matters.

Earlier, he made it clear that he would not leave those making false allegations against him and warned that he would not hesitate to take legal action against even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

