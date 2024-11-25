Phone Tapping Case: Gehlot's OSD Arrested, Released On Bail Later

Jaipur: The crime branch of Delhi Police arrested Lokesh Sharma, OSD of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday in a phone-tapping case. However, he was granted bail and released after a while. It is being speculated now that he may turn the government witness.

Then Union Jal Shakti minister Gajandra Singh Sekhawat filed a case with the Delhi crime branch naming Sharma after some call recordings went viral. Sharma filed a petition to quash the FIR in the Delhi High Court following which his arrest was stayed by the HC.

Sharma withdrew the petition on November 14 and the stay on his arrest was also lifted on the order of the High Court, clearing the way for his arrest by the crime branch. He confirmed that the bail was met and said he got bail from the court.

Some audios, released by Sharma during the previous Gehlot-led government, claimed that there was an attempt to buy and sell Congress MLAs. In the clip, Shekhawat was accused of buying and selling MLAs. In 2021, Shekhawat filed an FIR with the Delhi Police's crime branch on phone tapping following which the officials questioned Sharma on September 25.

Before and after the interrogation, Sharma levelled serious allegations against Gehlot regarding the phone tapping by saying the instructions to release those audio clips stored in a pen drive were given to him by Gehlot and he (Gehlot) should be questioned in this regard as to where the audio came from.