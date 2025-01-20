ETV Bharat / state

Phone Tapping Case: Extradition Efforts Launched To Bring Back Prabhakar Rao, Shravan Rao From US

Hyderabad Police have sent a report to MHA via CID, requesting extradition of accused, Prabhakar Rao and Aruvula Shravan Rao, who are in the US.

Phone Tapping Case: Extradition Efforts Launched To Bring Back Prabhakar Rao, Shravan Rao From US
Prabhakar Rao (L), Shravan Rao (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 1:28 PM IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have launched extradition efforts for two prime accused, former OSD of Telangana Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), T Prabhakar Rao, and TV channel executive, Aruvula Shravan Rao, in the illegal phone-tapping case. The two are presently in the US.

A detailed report requesting extradition of the duo has already been forwarded to the Union Home Ministry via the CID, officials said. The next step involves the Ministry of Foreign Affairs forwarding the request to the US government. While this process may take time, officials are determined to assess every avenue to bring the accused to justice in Hyderabad.

Illegal immigration and absconding

Following the registration of a case on March 10, 2023, at the Panjagutta police station, alleging illegal phone tapping during the SIB's tenure, DSP Dugyala Praneet Rao was arrested. The following day, Prabhakar Rao fled to Aurora in Illinois, while Shravan Rao first traveled to London and then to Miami in Florida.

Police investigations revealed that Prabhakar Rao holds a US green card, whereas Shravan Rao, whose visa has expired, is now classified as an illegal immigrant. Neither has applied for visa renewal at the Telangana Regional Passport Office.

Court responses and red corner notices

Both accused submitted court memos with reasons for their absence. While Prabhakar Rao cited medical treatment in Aurora, Shravan Rao mentioned he was attending to his hospitalised sister. With neither of them returning to India, efforts were initiated to issue red corner notices through Interpol with the Ministry of External Affairs intervening in the matter. The accused appealed against this, delaying the process further.

Extradition, a strategic move

The Hyderabad Police have intensified their pursuit by activating the extradition mechanism. If the US government accepts the request, the accused could be extradited to India to face charges.

