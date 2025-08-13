ETV Bharat / state

PhD Scholar Refuses To Receive Degree From Tamil Nadu Governor

Tirunelveli: The 32nd convocation of Tirunelveli’s Manonmaniam Sundaranar University was held on Tuesday at the VOC Auditorium on the university campus, with Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi presiding. A total of 37,376 students from the university and its 104 constituent colleges were declared eligible for degrees, with 759 students, most of them research scholars, receiving their certificates directly on stage.

During the ceremony, the degree file was first handed to students before they walked up to the Governor, who would then formally confer it. However, when PhD graduate Jean Joseph from Kottar in Nagercoil district approached the stage, she bypassed Governor Ravi’s extended hand and instead received her degree from Vice-Chancellor K. Chandrasekaran, who was standing nearby. The Governor, caught off guard, stepped back as the exchange took place. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, Jean Joseph said her decision was intentional and based on her opposition to the Governor’s approach to Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language. “The Governor has done nothing for Tamil Nadu or Tamil. I did not want to receive my degree from someone who doesn’t respect our land, language and people. There are many others, the Chief Minister, the Education Minister, who are equally qualified to confer degrees,” she said. She added that her fellow students supported her move and congratulated her.