Pharma Student Killed By Neighbour In Uttar Pradesh, Police Suspect Personal Dispute

Jaunpur: A B Pharma student was killed in Sikrara village here in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after he was allegedly attacked while on his way to his exam centre, police said. His throat was allegedly slit in broad daylight, leading to his on-the-spot death, they said.

The victim, identified as Anuj Yadav, son of Bhola Yadav, was a resident of Jamalpur under the Machhlishahr police station area. “He was on his way to appear for an examination when his neighbour stopped his motorcycle and attacked him near Kurni Gram Panchayat Bhawan, close to Samadganj market,” said a police official.

According to him, his neighbour, Manoj Yadav, allegedly followed him on a separate bike, and upon reaching a deserted stretch of road, Manoj allegedly stopped Anuj and attacked him with a knife, later slitting his throat. Soon after the incident, police rushed to the crime scene and sent the body for a post-mortem.

“We also informed the family members who reached the scene shortly after and filed a formal complaint with the police,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Aatish Kumar Singh.

He said that a preliminary probe suggested an old personal rivalry between Anuj and Manoj, which may have led to the murder. “The accused is currently absconding and is believed to be hiding in his village. We are actively searching for him, and a thorough investigation is underway,” he said.