Agencies Suspect PFI’s Sleeper Cells Behind Rameshwaram Cafe Blasts

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies investigating the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case in Bengaluru suspect that members of Popular Front of India (PFI)-appointed sleeper cells have carried out the attack. Disclosing this to ETV Bharat, sources from the investigative agency said that the modus operandi of the attack has revealed that the service of sleeper cells was used in the sabotage.

At least nine people have been injured in an IED blast that was triggered at the Rameshwaram Cafe in the Whitefield area last week. Immediately after taking charge of the investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Abdul Saleem, north Telangana secretary of the PFI.

The agency has also zeroed in one major suspect for his involvement in the incident. The NIA’s preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect conducted a recce before carrying out the attack. “We have found footage of the suspect in casual wear and also wearing a baseball cap. He was found in another dress in the nearby areas before and after the blasts. We are also trying to find out his presence in other localities as well,” sources said.

Referring to the involvement of sleeper cells in the incident, another official said that sleeper cells and Lone wolf attackers are the new strategies resorted to by terror organisations supplanting large-scale terror attacks as the former remain cost-effective and effortless even while causing mass casualties catching law enforcers quite unaware of the origin and design.

“Sleeper cells continue to be in slumber for years even until they are activated to strike terror. Once recruited, individuals or small, isolated groups are indoctrinated and radicalised and allowed to remain incognito amidst law-abiding citizens. They would spring to action only on receipt of prearranged signals,” the official said.

Referring to the Modus Operandi of the Sleeper Cells, the official said that the central radical group chooses a vulnerable location and then prepares a martyr, who usually volunteers for the job. “The handlers then indoctrinate him (direct or online) besides providing him with the explosives needed and means to arrive at the target. It thus becomes difficult for the investigating agencies to find the true perpetrators,” the official stated.

On many occasions, the members of the sleeper cell are asked to make last-minute changes to maximise the number of casualties. “On many occasions, it is found that unemployed males under the age of 30 and people, who have indulged in immoral activities and criminal activities became members of the sleeper cells,” the official said.

The investigating agencies are also examining the social media activities of the suspect involved in the Rameswaram bomb blast incident. “On many occasions, we find that most of the members of the sleeper cells remain active on social media,” the official said. Talking to this correspondent, renowned security expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna said that the use of sleeper cells by PFI is highly doubtful.

“Sleeper cells might be used in the Rameshwaram bomb blasts incident as neither the organisation nor the individual, who conducted this kind of incident, come under the direct radar of the intelligence agencies,” Khanna said. The organisation uses sleeper cells because such individuals are easily available, who need money. “Before conducting the operation, the suspect went under massive indoctrination, said Khanna.

