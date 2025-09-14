ETV Bharat / state

PFI Bihar State President Arrested By NIA In Phulawarisharif Criminal Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested the Bihar state president of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the 2022 Phulwarisharif criminal conspiracy case, the probe agency said.

According to NIA, Mahboob Alam alias Mahboob Alam Nadvi, a resident of the Hasanganj area of district Katihar, Bihar, was nabbed from Kishanganj. He is the 19th accused to be arrested and chargesheeted in the case, which was initially registered by the local police against 26 persons.

"The case involved PFI associates in unlawful and anti-national activities aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror by spreading religious enmity between members of different religions and groups. The case is related to activities prejudicial to peace and harmony, and intended to disrupt public tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, justifying the use of criminal force," the probe agency said in a statement.