ETV Bharat / state

Petrol Pump Owner Shot Dead In J'khand's Sahebganj

A 78-year-old petrol pump owner was shot dead and robbed of over Rs 12 lakh cash in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district on Monday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 41 minutes ago

Sahebganj: Unidentified miscreants shot dead a 78-year-old petrol pump owner and looted the money he was carrying to deposit in a bank in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Lalwan area under the jurisdiction of the Teenpahar police station area when the petrol pump owner, identified as Shaligram Mandal, was on his way to the bank on a motorcycle, they said.

"Two criminals allegedly shot him and looted the cash he was carrying. The family members claimed that he was carrying around Rs 12 lakh cash," Barharwa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nitin Khandelwal told PTI. He said that they had started a search operation to nab the criminals.

Mandal was taken to a hospital in Rajmahal soon after the incident but doctors declared him dead, another police officer said. Mandal was running a fuel station and some other businesses, he said.

Sahebganj: Unidentified miscreants shot dead a 78-year-old petrol pump owner and looted the money he was carrying to deposit in a bank in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Lalwan area under the jurisdiction of the Teenpahar police station area when the petrol pump owner, identified as Shaligram Mandal, was on his way to the bank on a motorcycle, they said.

"Two criminals allegedly shot him and looted the cash he was carrying. The family members claimed that he was carrying around Rs 12 lakh cash," Barharwa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nitin Khandelwal told PTI. He said that they had started a search operation to nab the criminals.

Mandal was taken to a hospital in Rajmahal soon after the incident but doctors declared him dead, another police officer said. Mandal was running a fuel station and some other businesses, he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAHEBGANJPETROL PUMP OWNER SHOT DEADSDPO NITIN KHANDELWALPETROL PUMP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.