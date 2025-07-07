Petrol Bombs Hurled At House In Jalandhar

Jalandhar: In yet another incident that reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, three unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs at the gate of a house in Gandhi Mohalla at Adampur locality in Jalandhar city on Monday.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the three youth pouring fuel in a bottle, setting it on fire and hurling it at the gate. As the bombs were hurled, a fire broke out at the gate of the house following which the miscreants fled the spot.

Parminder Kaur, the wife of the owner of the house, Hansraj, said her son and daughter residdes abroad and she lives in the house with her youngest son Sumit Kumar. The bombs were hurled at 12 midnight and Parminder saw that the gate of the house was reduced to ashes with pieces of glass strewn on the street.

Adampur police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said a case has been registered and the police are investigating the incident. Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singhla reached the spot and assessed the situation. He said police have spoken to the owners of the house who said they do not have enmity with anyone. "The police will identify the culprits and arrest them soon," Singhla said.