ETV Bharat / state

Petrol Bombs Hurled At House In Jalandhar

The CCTV footage of the incident shows three youth pouring fuel in a bottle, setting it on fire and hurling it at the house's gate.

In yet another incident that reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, three unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs at the gate of a house in Gandhi Mohalla at Adampur locality in Jalandhar city on Monda
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 10:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jalandhar: In yet another incident that reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, three unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs at the gate of a house in Gandhi Mohalla at Adampur locality in Jalandhar city on Monday.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the three youth pouring fuel in a bottle, setting it on fire and hurling it at the gate. As the bombs were hurled, a fire broke out at the gate of the house following which the miscreants fled the spot.

Parminder Kaur, the wife of the owner of the house, Hansraj, said her son and daughter residdes abroad and she lives in the house with her youngest son Sumit Kumar. The bombs were hurled at 12 midnight and Parminder saw that the gate of the house was reduced to ashes with pieces of glass strewn on the street.

Adampur police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said a case has been registered and the police are investigating the incident. Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singhla reached the spot and assessed the situation. He said police have spoken to the owners of the house who said they do not have enmity with anyone. "The police will identify the culprits and arrest them soon," Singhla said.

Also Read

Three Arrested In Shooting Of Actress Tania’s Father In Punjab; Linked To Lakhbir Landa Gang

Jalandhar: In yet another incident that reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, three unidentified persons hurled petrol bombs at the gate of a house in Gandhi Mohalla at Adampur locality in Jalandhar city on Monday.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the three youth pouring fuel in a bottle, setting it on fire and hurling it at the gate. As the bombs were hurled, a fire broke out at the gate of the house following which the miscreants fled the spot.

Parminder Kaur, the wife of the owner of the house, Hansraj, said her son and daughter residdes abroad and she lives in the house with her youngest son Sumit Kumar. The bombs were hurled at 12 midnight and Parminder saw that the gate of the house was reduced to ashes with pieces of glass strewn on the street.

Adampur police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said a case has been registered and the police are investigating the incident. Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singhla reached the spot and assessed the situation. He said police have spoken to the owners of the house who said they do not have enmity with anyone. "The police will identify the culprits and arrest them soon," Singhla said.

Also Read

Three Arrested In Shooting Of Actress Tania’s Father In Punjab; Linked To Lakhbir Landa Gang

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JALANDHARPUNJABBOMBS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.